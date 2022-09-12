Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Ukraine counteroffensive marks possible turning point in war. Goldman Sachs to sack hundreds of workers. Singapore wants CEOs to reveal their pay. Here’s what you need to know today.
The extraordinary speed and success of Ukraine’s northern counteroffensive is raising possibilities that few entertained when Russia invaded Ukraine in February — that its military could be defeated, or that it might even collapse. For Russian and western military observers alike there is little doubt that the latest offensive marks a turning point in the war. The drumbeat of discontent over the army’s failures is growing louder among Russian analysts, who increasingly contemplate defeat in Ukraine. And that outcome would shatter Putin’s reputation as an infallible leader. Get all the latest news on the war in Ukraine here.