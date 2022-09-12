Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Ukraine continues to gain ground. The global housing squeeze has only just begun. Australia looks to scrap rich visa. Here’s what you need to know today.

Ukraine’s forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, exploiting an extraordinary collapse of Russian defenses and raising the question of how far they can go. Unconfirmed reports overnight suggested Kyiv’s troops had taken Velykyi Burluk, a town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Kharkiv and not far from the Russia-Ukraine border. The town of Chkalovske was also retaken, and all eyes are on strategically located Izyum. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia to withdraw weaponry from around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.