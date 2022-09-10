Your Weekend Reading: Europe Is Trying to Keep the Lights On

Europe’s energy woes keep getting worse, with winter coming and Russia cutting off natural gas exports. European Union leaders are trying to steer the continent away from a financial meltdown, proposing emergency interventions including skimming from energy companies’ profits, “incentivizing” power saving to price caps on all gas—and not just Russia’s. Still, a number of green hydrogen projects, a potential substitute for natural gas, are on hold. In the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a cap on household energy bills and a fund to help power companies access extra liquidity. China, for its part, may add new coal-fired power plants after a spate of power crunches. In the US, California is barely avoiding rolling power outages, underscoring how grids have become vulnerable in extreme weather as they transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch and whose life and reign spanned 14 US presidents, died at the age of 96. Her 73-year-old son is now King Charles III. Tributes poured in from around the world to honor her commitment to holding together the UK and Commonwealth countries amid rapid change. She lived most of her life in the public eye, leaving behind an unparalleled photographic record.