CityLab Daily: King Charles III, City Maker

While Queen Elizabeth II departs as a widely beloved figure, the British public has expressed less enthusiasm over the prospect of her eldest son’s reign. One group will be following Charles III particularly closely: residents of the village of Poundbury, a planned community of 3,500 in Dorset, whose fate the developer-king has been shaping since it launched in 1989.

Charles III has frequently voiced his opinions on architecture and urban planning, from his jabs against modernist design — he once condemned a proposed library addition as a “monstrous carbuncle” — to his creative differences with celebrated architects that led to scrapped projects. His most notable contribution to the field may be Poundbury, the success of which remains an open question (it’s technically not yet complete). Critics have dinged the town for embracing a mythical past, while supporters have praised it as pedestrian-friendly and affordable. Now, the bigger question is whether Charles will continue to shape the nation’s cityscape from the throne itself. Read more from Kriston Capps today on CityLab: King Charles III, City Maker