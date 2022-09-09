Your Evening Briefing: Frugal US Consumers Spell Doom for Holiday Sales

Amazon.com sellers are bracing for a bleak holiday shopping season as consumers slow their spending. Many merchants—who sell more than half of the goods on Amazon’s web store—fear they’ll be forced to cut prices to move a mountain of unsold inventory. It’s an abrupt change from the previous two years of the pandemic, when sellers scrambled to get enough products into Amazon warehouses to meet Covid-fueled demand even as chronic shortages let them boost prices.
