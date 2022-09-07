Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. UK prepares support package, hedge funds’ bullish bets turn to dust, dollar strength wreaks havoc, and Russia finds a new source for weapons. Here’s what people are talking about.
Liz Truss promised a major package of support this week to tackle soaring UK energy bills, in her first national address as leader. Her speech was dominated by a cost-of-living crisis that is likely to make or break her premiership. She succeeds Boris Johnson with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter. Her team is expected to announce Thursday an economic intervention that could see the government spend as much as £200 billion over the next 18 months to contain energy prices, according to sources. If Truss does freeze energy bills for households and business, Britain’s inflation rate may have already peaked.