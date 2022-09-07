Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Chengdu extends Covid lockdown. Xi and Putin set to meet. Apple unveils slew of new devices. Here’s what you need to know today.

The Chinese megacity of Chengdu has extended a lockdown, confining people to their homes and subjecting them to daily Covid tests. The city of 20 million people recorded 121 cases on Tuesday. The lockdown comes ahead of the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership summit when Xi is expected to break precedent by securing a third term in office. His opening address at the event will be scrutinized for signals on whether China will shift from trying to eliminate the virus to living with it like the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Harvard scientists say depression and anxiety may increase the chance of developing “long Covid.”