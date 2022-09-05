Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. EU special measures on energy crisis, next UK PM to be known in hours, plans for Germany’s energy levy, and Credit Suisse now faces legal spat in Asia. Here’s what people are talking about.
European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis. The Czech Republic, which holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, is set to include those tools on a list of emergency intervention options to be discussed at a meeting of energy ministers on Friday. The intensifying energy crunch in Europe is putting further pressure on the euro after Russia shut off key gas taps, signaling a cold and difficult winter ahead for businesses and households. The governments of Sweden and Finland decided to create emergency backstops to help utilities struggling to trade on power markets, while Austria will cap power prices for households.