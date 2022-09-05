Britains 0.26% Has Spoken: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

A tiny group of people — smaller than the population of St Albans — has elected a new leader for the whole of the UK. Of Conservative Party members who voted, 81,326 — or 57% — went for Liz Truss. Canny as our new prime minister is, she must now prove it all over again, by governing for all Britons, not just for Tory activists.
In the end, Truss won a less convincing victory than any Conservative leadership winner in the 21st century. This, plus not being the choice of the majority of the parliamentary party, means the odds are already against her.