Private Equity Boss Warns of Darwinian Struggle Ahead

Hi, it’s Jan-Henrik Foerster and Benjamin Robertson in London. Today, we’re discussing how Europe’s top listed buyout firm is doing things differently. We also look at how to get deals done in Australia and the one bright spot for IPOs.



Today's top stories

If you work at Europe’s biggest listed buyout firm at its US headquarters in Colorado, there’s a constant reminder on the wall. “This is not Wall Street,” says a sign, telegraphing to the firm’s investment professionals what Switzerland’s Partners Group is about: the song, not the singer. Operational improvements, not a trading mentality.