Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China unveils measures to stabilize the economy. Hong Kong bourse poised to cancel trading. Australia could produce enough green energy to power the whole world. Here’s what you need to know today.

China is planning a slew of measures to stabilize growth as the economic recovery shows signs of slowing from repeated Covid lockdowns and the crisis in the country’s property sector. The State Council has readied a 19-point package, according to state broadcaster CCTV, pledging to use “tools available in the toolbox” and not flood the economy with excessive stimulus. To add to the economy’s Covid and housing woes, China is now being hammered by severe drought which has dried up rivers, closed factories and strained power grids.