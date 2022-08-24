Australia Briefing: Mega Polluter to Green Superpower

Good morning, and happy Thursday from a chilly late winter Sydney. It’s Garfield here with all the news you need to kick off your morning.

Green Giant: Powering the world with green energy is the tantalizing prospect for Australia. By one estimate, the vast sunbaked continent could generate 5,000 exajoules of energy from renewables — more than eight times current global demand. That helps explain why some of the country’s richest people are lining up huge projects designed to pivot the nation from fossil-fuel king — and the world’s biggest per-capita emitter of carbon — to a global supplier of green energy and the metals needed to build electric vehicles.