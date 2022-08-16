Caught Up in the DeFi Coding Whirlwind

Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. If someone forwarded this to you, sign up here. In today’s edition, Emily Nicolle revisits mixers, sanctions and what’s a crime or not:
The news that a suspected developer for cryptocurrency obfuscator service Tornado Cash was arrested in Amsterdam last week triggered outrage across the cryptosphere, with opponents to the arrest arguing that a single person cannot be held responsible for crimes carried out using their code.