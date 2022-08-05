It’s the End of Season One: The Readout With Allegra Stratton

It’s been a busy seven weeks since we launched The Readout. Already we’ve seen the resignation of some 60 government ministers; the departure of a prime minister; the first day of 40C temperatures in the UK; the first recorded use of “ffs” by a serving politician; the first suggestion by a cabinet minister that a “coup” has taken place on British soil; and the Bank of England’s largest interest-rate hike in 27 years. We’ve seen record prices for gas and transport brought to a standstill by strikes.
We know the next few months will be tough. Rarely can an approaching autumn have been viewed with such trepidation. Before that, we’re going to pause for breath. We will now take a summer break — Scotland and Cumbria for me — and be back in late August in time for the election of a new prime minister.