Ukraine’s Fight to Rebuild With War Still Raging

Ukraine’s military has been remarkably successful in stopping a vastly more powerful foe from taking control of the country. Nonetheless, the nation’s economy has been devastated by war, with the International Monetary Fund projecting Ukraine’s gross domestic product will shrink 35% this year.
Yet the country’s farms, industries and businesses need to rebuild under fire if the leadership in Kyiv is to end the war on its own terms. A tour along the Dnipro river, which carves a path through the nation, makes clear the scale of the challenge facing Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration.