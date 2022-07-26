Overdraft Fees Are Making the Biggest Banks Billions

For some people, the overdraft fee—a thirty-something dollar charge every time someone spends more than they have in their checking account—is nothing more than a pesky inconvenience. The reality is different: Many Americans are enjoying free checking accounts on the backs of the fees paid by poor people.

Customers who pay overdraft fees again and again—who typically have no more than a few hundred dollars in the bank—are responsible for over half the profits from mass-market consumer checking accounts at the biggest US lenders.