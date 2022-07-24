Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Countdown to an Evergrande restructuring plan, markets await another Fed rate hike, monkeypox is testing Covid-19 strategies, and China's leaders get jabbed. Here’s what people are talking about.

The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, whose liquidity woes sparked a broader debt crisis in China’s property industry. China Evergrande Group previously said it was on track to deliver a preliminary restructuring plan by the end of July. That leaves mere days for the builder with about $300 billion of liabilities, just as a shakeup stirs fresh uncertainties. Chief Executive Officer Xia Haijun was forced to resign amid a company probe and Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong was also made to step down. Siu Shawn, who takes over as CEO, said that the firm has reached “basic consensus” on debt restructuring principles with multiple major global creditors.