Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Italy to hold an early election, Biden tested positive for Covid, the trigger point for the ECB’s new tool and France’s deficit plan. Here’s what people are talking about.

Italy will hold an early election on Sept. 25, with a center-right coalition currently leading in the polls. President Sergio Mattarella officially called the vote and dissolved parliament on Thursday, after Mario Draghi resigned as prime minister. A bloc led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy could have a clear majority, according to the most recent polling. The collapse of Draghi’s government spooked markets. He managed to keep the euro together at the height of the sovereign-debt crisis, but failed to keep Italian political parties in line — just as the euro-zone grapples with a new energy and inflation crisis.