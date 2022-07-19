CityLab Daily: Abortion Access in California Means Training More Doctors

In states where abortion remains legal after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, clinics are bracing for an influx of patients from places that have restricted or banned the procedure. To expand capacity, health-care providers are urgently seeking to get abortion training to a new generation of doctors.

Few US medical residency programs include abortion training by default, and increasing restrictions to care will further limit educational opportunities. That’s partly why lawmakers in California — which has positioned itself as a haven for abortion seekers — are pushing for new scholarships, stipends and other incentives to encourage health workers to pursue reproductive-care training in underserved areas. Medical schools and organizations in the state, meanwhile, are hoping to equip family physicians and primary-care doctors with abortion training, writes Sarah Holder. Today on CityLab: The Next Generation of Abortion Doctors Train in California