Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

The US is exporting inflation, investors are avoiding Chinese assets and the euro-area could be on the brink of a recession.

The dollar capped off its vertiginous rise over this past year by rallying 1% last week. This creates problems for the rest of the world as most global trade is denominated in dollars. The flipside of a strong dollar is weaker currencies in the other countries. That, combined with the strength of the US consumer after the pandemic and global supply shortages, means the US is exporting inflation to the rest of the world. But the rising dollar is only one problem facing the global economy. Deglobalization, the next pandemic and the end of the American Dream are seen as the next big risks by three legendary investors.