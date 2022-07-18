CityLab Daily: 988 Hotline Goes Live as the New 911 for Mental Health

A new national mental health hotline launched in the US on Saturday, in what’s being hailed as a milestone for making crisis services more accessible. The easy-to-remember 988 number, backed by an unprecedented $400 million in federal funding, connects callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which links to some 200 local crisis centers. But are local agencies prepared to handle the increased call volume?

Many states aren’t fully promoting the new emergency number until 2023, with local agencies stressing the need for more time and resources to meet a growing demand for mental health services. More than half of 180 local leaders surveyed earlier this year said they weren’t involved in the plans for 988, and 15% lacked a mental-health hotline or call center in their jurisdiction at all. Meanwhile, cities such as Tucson, Arizona — which built up its crisis response system over the past 20 years — could serve as a model, Amy Yee reports. Today on CityLab: There’s Now a 911 for Mental Health