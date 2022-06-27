US Set to Escalate Claim Mexico Energy Plans Violated Trade Pact

On the eve of the two-year anniversary of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Washington is preparing to escalate its complaints that Mexico’s state-favoring energy policies violate the pact, people familiar with the matter said.

The move would risk exacerbating tensions between the countries’ governments just as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans a visit to Washington in the coming weeks, after he snubbed President Joe Biden’s invitation to the regional Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles earlier this month. (To view Eric Martin’s full story, click here.)