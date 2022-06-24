World’s Biggest Iron Deposit Lures China to Develop Pristine Mountain

More than $1 trillion worth of iron ore is buried in the Simandou mountains of Guinea — enough to forge steel for 100,000 Empire State Buildings. Put another way, that could build all of China’s airports, skyscrapers, cargo ships, and weapons for seven years.
A consortium of China-connected companies are mining the remote mountain range, part of the country’s bid to develop new streams of natural resources. It’s an effort also designed to reduce dependence on Australia, a reliance President Xi Jinping has called a “strategic weakness.”