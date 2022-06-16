Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Recession fears after the biggest Fed rate hike since 1994, a food crisis becomes leverage for Putin, the ECB’s mysterious new tool and the Bank of England policy decision. Here’s what people are talking about.

Analysts increasingly see a recession looming in the US following a 75 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve and signs of weaker consumer spending. Wells Fargo forecasts a “mild recession” starting in mid-2023, while Moody’s Analytics said that chances of a soft landing are lower. Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed was not out to drive the economy into recession, but effectively admitted that a downturn was possible, though he argued that it wouldn’t be the Fed’s fault. Markets face even more turbulence: many investors say 10-year US Treasury yields, a global benchmark for borrowing costs, are likely to push up to levels not seen since 2010.