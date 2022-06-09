Hong Kong’s Bankers Have the Blues from Market Rout, Regulation Inquiries

Hello, it’s Crystal in New York. I recently returned from a trip to my home town of Hong Kong after not having been back in almost two and a half years. One big change from last time: instead of deals, regulatory scrutiny was top of mind. We’re also looking at who wants to buy Banamex and a Musk backer you may not have known.
Today's top stories
A lot has changed since I last visited Hong Kong, where I covered equity capital markets in Asia for several years. The biggest change, perhaps unsurprisingly, is that civic morale has taken a hit and bankers have the blues. — Crystal Tse