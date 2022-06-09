Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

ECB day, Jack Ma’s Ant IPO might get resurrected and yen turmoil.
Today's European Central Bank decision will be all about what the bank intends to do next. The end of net asset purchases is seen as a near certainty, paving the way for a rate hike at the July meeting. The announcement will be followed by a press conference with President Christine Lagarde. Traders will follow that closely for any signs about the size of the July rate hike and the subsequent policy path. Markets are pricing in about a 40% chance of a 50 basis point move next month. Today's announcements will also include the bank's quarterly economic forecasts which may show inflation above target through 2024.