Europe Targets Next Steps in Green New Deal

Russia’s war on Ukraine may have taken the attention away from the EU’s landmark quest to slash emissions by 55% this decade, yet the plans have become more important as a result of it. Lawmakers gather in Strasbourg this week to vote on eight elements of the green legislation that will form the basis of the European Parliament’s negotiations with member states. They range from boosting ambition in the region’s carbon markets to effectively banning new combustion engine cars by 2035. The latter is set to be one of the most controversial amid a push by right-leaning lawmakers to stop the phase-out. If they succeed, it would put the bloc’s pledge to cut emissions in line with the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5 degrees of warming at risk. Not only that, any dampening of the bloc’s climate goals will also likely mean continued reliance on fossil fuels at a time when the EU wants to cut its dependence on Russia.