What Do Zoomers Like? Pot or Shrooms, Not Booze

Welcome to the Dose, a weekly newsletter that follows the cannabis and psychedelics industries. As a reporter who also covers alcohol and tobacco, I’m often asked a lot of questions around what the Venn diagram looks like for the youngest consumers — and in particular, whether they’re replacing alcohol with cannabis. Here’s the answer to at least some of those questions.

Gen Z, the meme-hungry, gender-fluid generation that’s already reshaping everything from social media to shopping, is also redefining how society unwinds.