Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Michael Burry’s cryptic tweet, Davos update and China’s slower growth.

Michael Burry, the investor known for betting against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, posted a cryptic tweet that added to the overall grim mood in markets. “As I said about 2008, it is like watching a plane crash. It hurts, it is not fun, and I'm not smiling,” he said in a now-deleted tweet, without elaborating further. But he's not alone in the corner of doom and gloom. Billionaire George Soros warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rattled Europe and could be the start of another world war.