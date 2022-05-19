CityLab Daily: Will Architects Be The Next to Unionize?

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the CityLab newsletter, focused on the changing nature of work — and the repercussions for the places and spaces we inhabit. Send your feedback and ideas to sholder6@bloomberg.net
Starbucks baristas, Amazon warehouse workers, Trader Joe’s cashiers… and architects? The labor movement that seemed to reach a fever pitch last October shows no signs of slowing down, even as overall union membership in the U.S. continues its decline. Architecture firms could be the next site of a union push.