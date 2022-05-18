Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

US stocks have their worst day in two years. Kim may test a nuke during Biden’s Asia trip. Wall Street banks told to hand over mobile phones. Here’s what you need to know today.

US stocks suffered the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. Futures signal the slump is set to continue in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. The selloff sent the S&P 500 down 4%, the most since June 2020, with the plunge in consumer shares surpassing 6%. Treasuries rose across the board, sending the 10- and 30-year Treasury yields down more than 10 basis points.