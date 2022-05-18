Australia Briefing: Ditching the Nation’s Climate Outcast Status

Hello, it’s Ainsley here to help get your day rolling. This morning we’re focusing on climate change — it’s been one of the most confronting election issues for the political leaders, but that’s nothing compared to the challenge that awaits the winner.



Today’s must-reads:

The election winner will face a challenge to restore the country’s tarnished reputation on climate change. PM Scott Morrison has been criticized for a lack of action on planetary warming and a net-zero plan that’s heavily reliant on unproven technology. Would Anthony Albanese do better? He’s vowed to make climate diplomacy a focus, but his modest tightening of targets and continued support of coal threaten to extend the nation’s outlier status. Here are some of the key climate policy debates.