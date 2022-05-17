Here's How Elon Musk Could Re-cut His Twitter Buyout

Hi, it’s Liana in New York. Today we’re talking about Twitter again—what else? We’ll look at some precedents of when deals are re-cut, and try to understand what Elon Musk’s next move might be. Plus, another Aramco-linked unit might go public, and a listed fintech company is weighing a sale.



Today's top stories

In the early hours of this morning, Elon Musk said he won’t proceed with his takeover of Twitter unless it can prove that spam bots make up fewer than 5% of its users. A few hours later, a Bloomberg survey showed that most investors and merger specialists think he’s trying to create a stir that might help him finagle a lower price for Twitter.