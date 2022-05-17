 Skip to content
CityLab Daily: Photographing Asian Americans Back into History

Also today: How to fund infrastructure for smaller cities, and abortion laws clash in the U.S. northwest.

A U.S. and Chinese flag are seen in Chinatown on October 14, 2019 in New York City. 

Photographer: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP

The late activist and photojournalist Corky Lee spent much of his career documenting Asian-American life, and challenging stereotypes about the community. Many of his photos, including a shot of a massive demonstration in Manhattan’s Chinatown against police brutality in 1975, also highlight the often-overlooked history of Asian-American activism. 

His work is explored in a new documentary short from director Curtis Chin, featuring Lee’s own narration about some of his most iconic photographs. Filmed more than a year before his death from Covid-19, Dear Corky is a deeply intimate look at his accomplishments and struggles, writes Linda Poon. Today on Citylab: A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History