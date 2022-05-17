CityLab Daily: Photographing Asian Americans Back into History

The late activist and photojournalist Corky Lee spent much of his career documenting Asian-American life, and challenging stereotypes about the community. Many of his photos, including a shot of a massive demonstration in Manhattan’s Chinatown against police brutality in 1975, also highlight the often-overlooked history of Asian-American activism.
His work is explored in a new documentary short from director Curtis Chin, featuring Lee’s own narration about some of his most iconic photographs. Filmed more than a year before his death from Covid-19, Dear Corky is a deeply intimate look at his accomplishments and struggles, writes Linda Poon. Today on Citylab: A Photographer’s Mission to Write Asian Americans Back Into History