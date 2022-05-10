Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Sri Lanka’s army ordered to shoot protesters damaging property. U.S. spies analyse Putin’s plans. Musk says he’d let Trump back on Twitter. Here’s what you need to know today.

Mixed messages coming from China’s most powerful leaders have raised questions about whether there’s a split at the top over the best way out of the Covid-19 pandemic. While President Xi Jinping has said the country will resolutely stick with its Covid Zero policy, Premier Li Keqiang’s warning of a “complicated and grave” employment situation steered away from the virus altogether. That’s got to be a confusing state for local officials who are expected to both grow the economy and stamp out the virus. Get the full story on China’s conundrum here. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said China’s Covid strategy is no longer sustainable.