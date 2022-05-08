Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

China is worried about jobs, banning Russian oil and markets in a bear hug. Here’s what you need to know today.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs on residents in a bid to contain Covid outbreaks in the country’s most important cities. Li instructed all government departments and regions to prioritize measures aimed at helping businesses retain jobs and weather the current difficulties, according to a late Saturday statement. “Stabilizing employment matters to people’s livelihoods, it is also a key support for the economy to operate within a reasonable range,” Li said, urging businesses to resume production with Covid-fighting measures in place. The surveyed jobless rate climbed to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020. China’s top leaders last week warned against attempts to question the country’s Covid Zero strategy as newly released data for April showed the lockdown-dependent approach taking a heavy toll on the economy.