Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Russia’s changing tactics, the highly anticipated Fed meeting, women’s rights attacked and Europe’s jobs market is stalling. Here’s what people are watching.
Russia is focusing on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far in Ukraine after making only marginal gains in the east. The Kremlin is installing occupation governments, ordering locals to use rubles for transactions and planning hastily organized referendums in some areas to open the way for full annexation. Though far short of President Vladimir Putin’s original aims of ousting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and installing a pro-Russian regime in most of Ukraine, the latest efforts pose a new obstacle for already-stalled peace talks.