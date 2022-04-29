Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Europe rethinks China ties, Biden seeks $33 billion for Ukraine, Musk sells some Tesla shares and challenges for Apple and Amazon. Here’s what people are talking about.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has triggered a profound reassessment in European capitals of their individual and collective relations with China. Confronted by the need to rapidly unwind a dependence on Russian energy built up over decades, government officials from Rome to Prague are re-evaluating the extent of their economic and political ties to China. Senior lawmakers in Berlin who now concede that such closeness to Russia was a historic liability are starting to see the danger of repeating the mistake with another authoritarian regime, raising alarm bells over Germany’s status as Beijing’s largest European trading partner.