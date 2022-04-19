Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Russian forces move to capture Donbas, 75 basis point Fed hike not out of the question, World Bank slashes global growth forecast, and an unfolding food crisis. Here’s what markets are keeping an eye on.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east of his country, as the remaining defenders of the port city of Mariupol were encircled by the Kremlin’s forces. The U.S. is looking to re-establish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine in a show of support. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin asserted the “economic Blitzkrieg” of international sanctions had failed, citing the recovery in the ruble to prewar levels. That, however, came after Russia imposed tight capital controls. And Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions left it holding only yuan and gold.