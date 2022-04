Today marks the launch of Bloomberg CityLab’s new book, The Quarantine Atlas, which is now available anywhere books are sold.

Edited by Laura Bliss and published by Black Dog & Leventhal, it includes 65 maps selected from CityLab's ongoing pandemic mapping project, in which readers from all over the world use creative cartography to reflect on life during Covid-19. It also includes original essays examining how Covid has reshaped the places we live by writers Geoff Manaugh, Angely Mercado, Taien Ng-Chan, Jenny Odell and Dr. Destiny Thomas, as well as CityLab’s Sarah Holder, David Dudley and me.