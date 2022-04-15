 Skip to content
Newsletter

Pursuits Weekly: The Truth About Fancy Eggs

If you’re going to spend on luxury ingredients, make sure it’s for the right reason.

There’s a world of fancy eggs if you want them.

There’s a world of fancy eggs if you want them.

Photographer: Gabriela Herman for Bloomberg Businessweek

By

Happy Friday Pursuitsanistas, I’m Justin Ocean, deputy editor for our luxurious little corner of Bloomberg. And I’m here to talk to you about eggs.

Yep, eggs.