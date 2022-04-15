Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and 120 countries around the world.
Crypto isn’t going anywhere. Join a hyper-informed Bloomberg markets reporter for the latest context behind the hype and conversations surrounding all things digital currency.
Russia April Gas Exports Fall On Spot Price Drop, Warmer Weather
U.S. Factory Output Rises More Than Forecast in Broad Advance
Elon Musk’s ‘Free Speech’ Twitter Risks Scaring Off Advertisers
OECD Urges Kenya to Drop Plan to Double Digital-Services Tax
Pressure Builds on Just Eat’s Board After $16 Million Ski Trip
Biden Climate Adviser Says Resignation Reports Are ‘Inaccurate’
Central Bank’s Top Post Still Vacant on Bulgaria’s Path to Euro
A Year of Inflation-Beating Yields With No Risk? Time May Be Running Short
BlackRock Boosts Fink’s Pay 21% to $36 Million for Last Year
Ricketts Family Drops Out of Race for Chelsea Football Club
Quirky Sci-Fi ‘Everything Everywhere’ Sets 2022 Box-Office Mark
Sure Elon Musk Might Buy Twitter
U.S. Should Welcome a Compromise on Chinese Stocks
Don’t Call It a Convenience Store: The New York Bodega Is So Much More
Elon Musk Says He Has a Plan B for Twitter. Does He Have a Plan A?
Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid by The Numbers: Alex Webb
America’s Favorite Truck Is About to Test Tesla’s Dominance
Latino Mortality Rate Spiked 48% in Los Angeles During Covid
George Floyd Lawyer Joins Wells Fargo Racial-Disparity Lawsuit
DeSantis Signs Florida Law to Ban Abortions After 15 Weeks
Business Leaders Know the Climate Status Quo Is Untenable
Inside an Italian Police Chase to Stop the Theft of Ugly Sea Creatures
2022 Is the Year of the Political Traffic Stunt
How New York City Plans to Soak Up the Rain
Understanding the U.S. Housing Crisis in an Era of Inflation
Billions Are Being Wagered on Breakthrough Ethereum Revamping
U.S. Links North Korean Hacker Group to Record Crypto Heist
Crypto’s Top Decentralized Spot Market Aims to Dominate Web3
If you’re going to spend on luxury ingredients, make sure it’s for the right reason.
There’s a world of fancy eggs if you want them.
Photographer: Gabriela Herman for Bloomberg Businessweek
Justin Ocean
Happy Friday Pursuitsanistas, I’m Justin Ocean, deputy editor for our luxurious little corner of Bloomberg. And I’m here to talk to you about eggs.
Yep, eggs.