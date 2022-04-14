Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Finland, Sweden seeking NATO entry, ECB to affirm quicker stimulus exit, rubles-for-gas may breach sanctions, and JPMorgan’s Dimon is worried. Here’s what people are talking about.
Finland started a process expected to lead Russia’s Nordic neighbor into NATO in response to the attack on Ukraine, while Swedish media reported its ruling party now plans to follow such a move. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said a bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization could be decided “in coming weeks.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed a potential NATO entry to the top of the agenda in both nations, which have long shunned membership.