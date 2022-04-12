It’s Possible Covid Is Surging in the U.S. Right Now — We Just Don’t Know It

Here’s the latest news from the pandemic.

More than 50 people who attended an annual dinner for Washington A-listers in early April have since tested positive for Covid-19, as an outbreak among the political elite — including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — has made its way through the capital. But the most recent spate of high-profile cases isn’t isolated to Capitol Hill. New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he, too, has Covid.



Recently, as Covid-positive friends cancel dinner plans and co-workers call in sick, it has sometimes felt like the low official case numbers we’re now seeing are, well, maybe a bit too low.



Testing across the U.S. has scaled back significantly, raising the question of whether Covid is spreading more than we realize. Demand for lab-based testing has gone down since omicron’s peak in January and following the end of government-subsidized testing. Now, more people are relying on at-home testing, if they choose to test at all. That means positive results are rarely being reported.



“There’s always more spread than we can detect,” says Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University. “That’s true even more so now than earlier in the pandemic.”



Experts worry that a disregard for case surveillance and a shift in federal funding priorities will leave the U.S. vulnerable to another surge. In fact, another surge could be happening right now without us realizing it. (Read the full story here.)