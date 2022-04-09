Atrocities Intensify Anger Over Russia’s War: Weekend Reads

At least 52 people were killed by a Russian missile strike on a train station crowded with evacuating refugees in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, Ukraine said, drawing another wave of international condemnation even as sanctions tightened on Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is showing the numerous ways it can evade or ride out the penalties, not least by continuing its lucrative sales of oil and gas to Europe. Meanwhile, Ukraine may have won the fight for Kyiv, but it needs more and heavier weaponry as thewar shifts east.