Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Putin focuses on eastern Ukraine, EU targets Russian coal, U.K. starting salaries soar and Xi’s Covid challenge. Here’s what’s dominating the headlines.
President Vladimir Putin is betting his troops can deliver a victory in Ukraine’s east to rescue Russia’s faltering invasion after failing to seize the capital Kyiv with a lightning war, though he faces a tough task. Meanwhile, Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said the U.S. should do everything it can to bring Putin up on war crime charges at the International Criminal Court in the Hague.