Our Best Reads of the Week

Crises are spreading. Russia’s war on Ukraine took a sickening turn in Bucha, with apparent atrocities and war crimes leading to new sanctions. Pakistan’s prime minister may still be ousted, and there’s unrest in Sri Lanka.
On a brighter note, we meet a crypto billionaire planning to give it all away and dig into Elon Musk’s reasons for buying into Twitter. Canada’s taking steps to curb home prices, which are starting to cool in some of Asia’s most expensive cities. And a tiny Italian village is getting a chance to save itself.