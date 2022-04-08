Our Best Reads of the Week

My Hustle - Industry Movers

A 10-year-old boy's local lemonade business attracts some big corporate support. Then there's Nia the Loc God, a 21-year-old who started her own haircare enterprise, including a salon and a burgeoning product line, becoming a millionaire CEO in the process. Finally, meet the guy who goes from Major League ballpark to ballpark, catching more baseballs than anyone else.