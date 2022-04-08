Odd Lots Newsletter: A Federal Reserve for Highway Driving?

Welcome to the subscriber-only Odd Lots newsletter. Every week, Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway bring you their thoughts on the most interesting developments in markets, finance and economics.

If you listened to our most-recent episode with Zoltan Pozsar, then you’ll be familiar with the Credit Suisse AG strategist’s vision of a new monetary order.



Under Pozsar’s framework, the emphasis moves from money to commodities like oil, grains and metals. And whereas in a monetary system, the constraint on liquidity is bank balance sheets and their capacity to lend, things work rather differently in the physical world. In the physical world, the liquidity constraint is the capacity to produce and actually move stuff to where it’s needed.



Now, whenever you have someone talking about a “new monetary order,” there’s a tendency to dismiss the idea as rather out-there. (After all, people have been harping on about the demise of the dollar reserve system for years).



But there are signs that this shift in emphasis — from the nominal to the real — is already underway. The extraordinary experience of the pandemic has helped concentrate attention on the flow of goods. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked even more scrutiny of food and energy supply chains.



Nowadays, people are laser-focused on the cost of things vis-a-vis inflation, as well as countries’ ability to actually source and move those things.



That’s one reason why a recent dip in freight rates has garnered so much attention, and seemed to contribute to a sharp drop in transportation stocks.