Hello. Today we look at the health of the U.S. labor market, the latest global measures to squeeze Russia, and new research doubting the greatness of the Great Resignation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last month that one gauge of the U.S. job market showed an “unhealthy” squeeze between the supply and demand for labor. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have come up with a modified measure that shows a more specific size and scope: the tightest job market since World War II.