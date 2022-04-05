Your Evening Briefing: U.S., EU Target New Russia Investments

As more evidence surfaces pointing to a potential massacre of hundreds of civilians across Ukraine by Russian soldiers, more governments targeted the Kremlin with additional sanctions, some zeroing in on investment. The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven nations said they will ban all new investment in Russia, increase sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises there and penalize unidentified Russian officials and their family members.

The EU is going a step further, proposing a ban of Russian coal—something even Germany indicated it was willing to do. Berlin’s long-standing reluctance to stop buying Russian energy has put the country at odds with Ukraine and others in NATO. Kyiv went so far as to accuse Germany of financing Vladmir Putin’s war machine by continuing to buy Russian fossil fuel. The threat of a Russian default grew even stronger after the U.S. Treasury said it was halting dollar debt payments from the nation’s accounts at U.S. banks.