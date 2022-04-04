Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. More Russian penalties sought, Putin’s pre-war allies dominate elections, political developments in Asia and China’s Covid-19 situation on a knife’s edge. Here’s what people are talking about.

Some European Union governments are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new sanctions in response to multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns. The European Commission was already honing measures that would mostly focus on closing loopholes, strengthening existing actions -- such as export controls on technology goods and fully sanctioning banks already cut off from the SWIFT global payments system -- and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals.